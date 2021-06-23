People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleVice President of Demand Generation at Outlier AI Inc. Chris Ries has been named as vice president of demand generation, responsible for Outlier’s inbound and demand-creation engines to capture and develop leads across paid media, events and campaigns. He recently served as general manager of demand generation at Icertis, where he built the function from scratch and helped take the company from Series B to unicorn in three years. He was responsible for roadmap and P&L for software products at Kodak and brings with him over 20 years of experience.

