They were always going to cheer at the end. As Croatia closed out a 3-1 win to confirm their continuation in this European Championship at Scotland’s expense, the Hampden Park faithful sung them through to the final whistle and a dispiriting exit. Fans reaffirmed their love for Scotland. Their appreciation of those who guided them through the first tournament since 1998, and the first got a few generations who made up the attendance. Some had headed for the exits earlier, others had their heads in their phones, texting and/or tweeting their dismay. But as the clock ticked up to full...