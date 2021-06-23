Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: Barricade over near Sahara, Lamb Boulevard

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrOth_0adCijjd00

11:30 A.M. UPDATE: The barricade is over. Las Vegas police say that have someone in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is working a barricade in the 3900 block of Bolles Harbor Street near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard on the east side of the valley.

Patrol officers responded to the residence regarding a domestic incident. Upon arriving, officers were advised a male was inside armed with a firearm.

The residence has been surrounded and the incident was declared a barricade.

Evacuations are being made in the surrounding area and LVMPD Crisis Negotiators and SWAT are responding.

MAP OF THE AREA

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

