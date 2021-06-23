Check out these volunteer opportunities for seniors
Our local nonprofits depend on senior volunteers and offer a wide variety of opportunities to serve. Here is a list of volunteer opportunities in our community:. *Read. Write. Spell. needs volunteers to serve as tutors to public school students. Training, support and all of the tools necessary for success are provided. An online information session will be held at noon on July 13 on Zoom. For more information or to register, visit www.readws.org/becomeatutor.wschronicle.com