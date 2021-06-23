Source of a Weird Quantum Sense Found in an Actual Migratory Bird For The First Time
When you're as tiny as a European robin, crossing the continent for the winter is no small feat. We now know its secret to keeping on track over vast distances – an innate ability to harness the weirdness that sits at the heart of quantum physics. Long hypothesized as means by which animals might sense the tug of Earth's weak magnetic field, a non-classical response to light has been observed taking place within a protein expressed in the eyes of a night-migratory songbird. A collaboration between researchers from institutions around the globe put the small bird's cryptochrome protein complex through its paces...www.sciencealert.com