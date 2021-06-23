Cancel
Source of a Weird Quantum Sense Found in an Actual Migratory Bird For The First Time

By Mike McRae
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 9 days ago
When you're as tiny as a European robin, crossing the continent for the winter is no small feat. We now know its secret to keeping on track over vast distances – an innate ability to harness the weirdness that sits at the heart of quantum physics. Long hypothesized as means by which animals might sense the tug of Earth's weak magnetic field, a non-classical response to light has been observed taking place within a protein expressed in the eyes of a night-migratory songbird. A collaboration between researchers from institutions around the globe put the small bird's cryptochrome protein complex through its paces...

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
Columba
#Quantum Physics#Migratory Birds#European#The University Of Tokyo#Cryptochrome#Erithacus#Nature
Fish once labeled a ‘living fossil’ surprises scientists again

(Reuters) – The coelacanth – a wondrous fish that was thought to have gone extinct along with the dinosaurs 66 million years ago before unexpectedly being found alive and well in 1938 off South Africa’s east coast – is offering up even more surprises. Scientists said a new study of...
Fossilised bones found in Israel could belong to mystery extinct humans

Fossilised bones recovered from an ancient sinkhole in Israel may belong to a previously unknown group of extinct humans that lived in the Levant more than 100,000 years ago. Researchers unearthed the bones alongside stone tools and the remains of horses, fallow deer and wild ox during excavations at the Nesher Ramla prehistoric site near the city of Ramla in central Israel.
ScienceAlert

This Giant 'Living Fossil' Fish Can Live For 100 Years, Deep in The Ocean

Once thought extinct, giant coelacanths have been lurking in the ocean for hundreds of millions of years. The rarity and deep habitat of these fish has made them difficult to study, but a new look at one of the species has now revealed it might live much longer than we thought. How long? Well, these fish - originally thought to live for roughly 20 years - could easily last a century, the researchers think. This would make African coelacanths (Latimeria chalumnae) some of the slowest-growing fish of this size in the oceans, along with deep sea sharks. It fits with what we also...
ScienceAlert

New Fossil Reveals One of The Largest Land Mammals Ever Found, And It's a Rhino

A 26.5 million-year-old skull found in northwest China has been identified as another extinct species of giant rhino, one of the largest mammals to ever roam the land. The fossil is remarkably well-preserved, and after close analysis, scientists have named it Paraceratherium linxiaense, the sixth species of this hornless rhino genus to be uncovered in Eurasia.   It's hard to infer the exact size of the beast from its skull alone, but other Paraceratherium fossils suggest these creatures once stood on four surprisingly skinny legs at a shoulder height of about 4.8 meters (15.7 feet), which is roughly the size of the largest...
ScienceAlert

Unique Gut Bug Study Untangles Early Human Migration From Siberia Into The Americas

New insights into the peopling of Siberia and human migration into the Americas have been found in what might seem like an unlikely place: gut bugs. Helicobacter pylori is a type of bacterium that lives in people's digestive tracts and can cause stomach ulcers. It has evolved alongside (and inside) humans for at least the past 100,000 years, accompanying people out of Africa, on cross-continental migrations and beyond. Now an international team has added more detail to the patchy fossil record of how and when people migrated from Siberia into the Americas, by reconstructing H. pylori's own evolutionary journey as it moved...
Birds Use Quantum Mechanics to See Magnetic Fields, New Research Suggests

Many birds have a sixth sense. No, not seeing dead people: They detect Earth’s magnetic field, an ability that allows them to return to the same sites, year after year, during seasonal migration. Now, scientists have come closer to identifying the mechanism that our feathery friends use to feel Earth’s magnetic field—and it involves quantum mechanics in their eyes.
ScienceAlert

Supermassive Black Holes Affect The Universe Beyond The Bounds of Their Own Galaxies

They are the hot-headed tyrants that drive the evolution of the cosmos. Black holes so large, so powerful, the energy spilled from their swirling cloaks can define the landscape of nurseries and graveyards of stars in the galaxy surrounding them. Even with masses equal to billions of suns, these gargantuan objects are still mere pinpricks in the vast galactic core, making a recent discovery of just how far their power might reach all the more surprising. A team of astronomers and astrophysicists from around the globe have uncovered signs that the supermassive black holes in the hearts of many galaxies not only affect the...
ScienceAlert

A Satellite Study Just Changed How We Track Microplastics on a Global Scale

If we're going to tackle our microplastic pollution problem, then we need a better understanding of where these fragments and particles are – and a new study suggests that adapting satellite measurements could be one way of doing just that. At the moment, estimates of microplastics in the ocean rely on trawling specific areas with nets, and assessing movement based on ocean circulation patterns. There's a lot of room for improvement when it comes to figuring out where these plastic particles are and how they might be moving over time. That's where satellite readings come in, and in particular satellite readings of...
One of the biggest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth discovered in Australia

This article, One of the biggest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth discovered in Australia, originally appeared on CNET.com. Some 92 million years ago, "Cooper" got stuck in the mud. The slop sealed the fate of the gigantic, long-necked leaf-eating dinosaur, concealing its bones until 2007, when the beast's parts were unearthed, dug out from beneath a cattle and sheep station near the small Australian town of Eromanga, population 119, in southwest Queensland.
ScienceAlert

How Do Constantly Swimming Sharks Ever Rest? Scientists Just Figured It Out

Even predators can't stay awake all the time. But sharks, those sleek hunters of the deep, don't exactly advertise when they're taking a power nap. A strange behavior has given them up, though. Marine biologists have discovered that sharks 'surf' ocean currents in a conveyor belt configuration, allowing them to take turns resting. The revelation came when a research team led by Yannis Papastamatiou of Florida International University was studying the nocturnal hunting behavior of grey reef sharks (Carcharhinus amblyrhynchos) at Fakarava Atoll in French Polynesia. These sharks never stop swimming for their entire lives. They need to keep moving in order to...
ScienceAlert

The Mystery of Betelgeuse's Great Dimming Has Officially Been Solved!

It's official: Betelgeuse sneezed and caught a cold. The cause of the star's mysterious drop in brightness was caused by a giant cloud of dust, ejected from the red supergiant - but it could only do so because the star's changing temperature allowed it. Betelgeuse's Great Dimming, as the event has come to be known, baffled astronomers. The star, usually one of the brightest in the sky, started dimming in September 2019. By February 2020, it had dimmed by 35 percent, behavior that had never been observed before. Images of the star's surface taken during the event using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large...
ScienceAlert

Once Mistaken For a Tiny Bird With Teeth, This Fossil Is Now Officially a Lizard

Last year, a tiny fossil became big news. Trapped inside ancient amber, scientists thought they'd found the skull of a minuscule, hummingbird-like dinosaur with pointy teeth, bulging eyes, and surprisingly robust bones. It was like no ancient bird or dinosaur ever discovered before. That's because it was actually neither. A similar skeleton found in the same area now suggests the so-called "eye tooth bird" (Oculudentavis khaungraae) is, in reality, a lizard. Its long snout had simply been squashed over time so that it resembled more of a beak. "Imagine taking a lizard and pinching its nose into a triangular shape," explains Edward Stanley, director of...
ScienceAlert

Dark Matter Could Be Responsible For Huge Black Holes at The Dawn of Time

As we gain greater ability to peer deeper and deeper into the Universe, we've been finding something very surprising: Supermassive black holes millions to billions of times the mass of the Sun, before the Universe was even 10 percent of its current age. This is quite the cosmological conundrum. Given what we know about the growth rate of black holes, there oughtn't have been enough time since the Big Bang for them to grow so huge. But their presence is undeniable – so something strange must be afoot. According to new research, that something might be one of the strangest things in...
Migratory birds aid the redistribution of plants to new climates

Birds that travel long distances can disperse seeds far and wide. An assessment of the timing and direction of European bird migration reveals how these patterns might affect seed dispersal as the planet warms. Barnabas H. Daru ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-2115-0257 0. Barnabas H. Daru is in the Department of Life Sciences,...
TheConversationAU

Dirty secrets: sediment DNA reveals a 300,000-year timeline of ancient and modern humans living in Siberia

In the foothills of the Altai Mountains in southern Siberia lies Denisova Cave. It is the only site in the world known to have been inhabited by the eponymous Denisovans and their close relatives the Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) — which overlapped at times — as well as by some of the earliest modern humans (Homo sapiens) to have dispersed into northern Asia.
Quantum birds

Humans perceive the world around them with five senses - vision, hearing, taste, smell and touch. Many other animals are also able to sense the Earth's magnetic field. For some time, a collaboration of biologists, chemists and physicists centred at the Universities of Oldenburg (Germany) and Oxford (UK) have been gathering evidence suggesting that the magnetic sense of migratory birds such as European robins is based on a specific light-sensitive protein in the eye. In the current edition of the journal Nature, this team demonstrate that the protein cryptochrome 4, found in birds' retinas, is sensitive to magnetic fields and could well be the long-sought magnetic sensor.
Does quantum physics explain why parcel delivery times are so vague?

One minor consequence of the global pandemic has been the many hours spent indoors waiting for the doorbell to ring – often, once we have made it from the office stationery cupboard, to be left with a card saying they are sorry we were out, and that the parcel we were waiting for is now being redirected to a sorting office in one of the less fashionable outer London suburbs.
Quantum chemical reaction behind birds’ internal compass

Researchers have discovered a radical-pair reaction in the eyes of migrating robins that could explain how the birds use Earth’s magnetic field to navigate. Covering up to 200miles (320km) per night, some UK robins – not all of which migrate – fly all the way to southern Spain or Portugal to spend the winter. Just as humans use compasses, these birds can sense Earth’s tiny magnetic field. But how they do this remains uncertain.