Christian Carter

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of Member Services and Engagement at National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Christian Carter has joined the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as Director of Member Services and Engagement leading the organization’s Member Services, Meetings & Events, and Education & Training teams. The NAIC Member Services division brings state insurance regulators together, providing tools and resources to help them set standards and best practices. She has nearly 15 years of experience in insurance and financial services.

