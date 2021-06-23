David McLaughlin
Chief Financial Officer at Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. David McLaughlin has been named Chief Financial Officer at Blackhawk Network. McLaughlin will report into Blackhawk's CEO and president Talbott Roche directly and lead Blackhawk's global accounting, financial planning, internal audit, tax, treasury and settlement functions. McLaughlin has more than 25 years of finance experience at several Fortune 500 companies across multiple sectors, including in financial services and fintech.www.bizjournals.com