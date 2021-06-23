Cancel
David McLaughlin

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Financial Officer at Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. David McLaughlin has been named Chief Financial Officer at Blackhawk Network. McLaughlin will report into Blackhawk's CEO and president Talbott Roche directly and lead Blackhawk's global accounting, financial planning, internal audit, tax, treasury and settlement functions. McLaughlin has more than 25 years of finance experience at several Fortune 500 companies across multiple sectors, including in financial services and fintech.

