Oxted raring to go for July Cup defence

SkySports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxted is on course to defend his Darley July Cup crown following his victory in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. Trainer Roger Teal reports his star sprinter to have taken his big-race efforts in his stride and the five-year-old will head to Newmarket on July 10. One of...

Frankie Dettori
SportsSkySports

July Cup is next on Glen Shiel’s agenda

Glen Shiel will head next for the July Cup at Newmarket after his gallant second in Royal Ascot’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes. The seven-year-old ran admirably to finish a length behind Sir Michael Stoute's big-race favourite Dream Of Dreams on Saturday. Owners Hambleton Racing were thrilled with the Archie Watson-trained gelding,...
SportsSkySports

Coral-Eclipse: John Gosden anticipating Sandown race to savour for racing 'purists' with small but classy field

John Gosden has labelled this year's Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown a race the purists will enjoy as he prepares his globetrotting star Mishriff to face just three rivals. Wins at the highest level in France and Dubai, plus a valuable race on dirt in Saudi Arabia, have propelled Mishriff from fairly modest beginnings into one of the highest-rated thoroughbreds on the planet.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Wokingham hero Rohaan to get July Cup chance

Rohaan impressive winner of the Wokingham Stakes, is to be supplemented for the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday week. Monmouthshire trainer David Evans revealed the three-year-old is likely go for the Group One showpiece at Headquarters after being denied the chance in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot because he is a gelding. That rule does not apply to the July Cup.
SportsSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Horse racing notes: Dubai World Cup winner Mystic Guide racing Saturday

• $150,000 Grade III Los Alamitos Derby, 3-year-olds, 1-1/8 miles. • $200,000 Grade II Great Lady M. Stakes, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, 6-1/2 furlongs. • Los Alamitos vice president Jack Liebau was concerned about the Orange County track’s ability to fill its three stakes races during the seven-day Summer Thoroughbred Festival that ends Monday, and his fears came to fruition when the $150,000 Grade III Los Alamitos Derby, originally scheduled for Saturday, had to be pushed back a day to Sunday in an effort to attract more entries. The Los Al Derby, which will go as the fourth race at about 2:28 p.m., eventually drew a field of five, led by the Bob Baffert-trained duo of Defunded and Classier. Baffert will be in search of his fifth consecutive victory in the race and sixth in the past seven years.
SportsSkySports

Lord's to welcome capacity crowd for England vs Pakistan ODI on July 10

The MCC said the match was part of the third phase of the Government's Events Research Programme (ERP), which is looking at how to get spectators back into sporting and cultural venues without social distancing. Spectators will need to provide proof of full vaccination, a recent negative test or natural...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Arecibo leads Sandown charge for Cowell

Royal Ascot runner-up Arecibo will bid to go one better in the Coral Charge at Sandown on Saturday. Robert Cowell’s six-year-old was last seen finishing behind Oxted in the Group One King’s Stand Stakes, defying odds of 28-1. That performance on good to firm ground was days before the deluge...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Boughey hoping Mystery Angel has the answers at Haydock

Mystery Angel will bid for glory in the bet365 Lancashire Oaks on Saturday after her tremendous performance at Epsom last month. The George Boughey-trained filly was the runner-up at 50-1 when last seen in the Cazoo Oaks, a race in which she finished behind only Aidan O’Brien’s runaway winner Snowfall.
WorldSkySports

Sunday Tips

Ashley Iveson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday. Double Or Bubble can make the most of having her sights lowered in the Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes at Chelmsford. A full-sister to trainer Chris Wall's former stable star Mix And Mingle, the daughter of...
AnimalsSkySports

Indie Angel enters Falmouth picture

Indie Angel has been supplemented for the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday. The four-year-old, trained by John and Thady Gosden, is one of seven older horses in a list of 17 fillies and mares left in the one-mile Group One at the confirmation stage. Indie Angel has been...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Auria in tune in Distaff at Sandown

Auria looked a filly to follow as she continued trainer Andrew Balding’s fine form with victory in the Coral Distaff at Sandown. The stable had four winners at Royal Ascot, headed by Coronation Stakes heroine Alcohol Free, and Auria carried on the good work with a clear-cut Listed success over a mile.
SportsSkySports

Confusion reigns in Sandown opener

There was drama in the opening race on Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown, with a stewards' inquiry called following a photo-finish. The judge announced the Jessica Macey-trained Phoenix Star (6-1) as the narrow-margin winner from Hurricane Ivor (11-1), trained by William Haggas, in the Coral 'Beaten-By-A-Length' Free Bet Handicap. However, the...
SportsBBC

St Mark's Basilica shines again to land Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

St Mark's Basilica put in another dominant display to land the Group One Coral-Eclipse at Sandown. The French Derby winner, trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, got the better of his older rivals Addeybb and Mishriff. Moore tracked the older horses early on and, and when asked...
SportsSkySports

Tashkhan wins again for Ellison

Brian Ellison was delighted see Tashkhan claim a second win at Haydock this season with a decisive display in the £100,000 bet365 Handicap. Bought privately from Irish trainer Emmet Mullins after winning at Navan in the spring, the three-year-old has already proved a shrewd purchase for his new connections. A...
SportsSkySports

Dark horse wins at Sandown

Came From The Dark registered the biggest success of his career as Ed Walker's grey just got up to deny Arecibo in the Coral Charge at Sandown. The five-year-old only won one of his five outings last season, but since being gelded he has improved no end. Unlucky in the...
SportsSkySports

England Women vs India Women LIVE!

Text commentary and in-play clips from the third ODI in Worcester. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.