Oxted raring to go for July Cup defence

• $150,000 Grade III Los Alamitos Derby, 3-year-olds, 1-1/8 miles. • $200,000 Grade II Great Lady M. Stakes, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, 6-1/2 furlongs. • Los Alamitos vice president Jack Liebau was concerned about the Orange County track’s ability to fill its three stakes races during the seven-day Summer Thoroughbred Festival that ends Monday, and his fears came to fruition when the $150,000 Grade III Los Alamitos Derby, originally scheduled for Saturday, had to be pushed back a day to Sunday in an effort to attract more entries. The Los Al Derby, which will go as the fourth race at about 2:28 p.m., eventually drew a field of five, led by the Bob Baffert-trained duo of Defunded and Classier. Baffert will be in search of his fifth consecutive victory in the race and sixth in the past seven years.