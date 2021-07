(OBA®) – Orange Beach, AL – Fireworks will be flying around the upcoming Fourth of July holiday but if you can’t wait until then The Wharf is doing them weekly. At The Wharf, Sparks After Dark will light up the sky on Monday nights and will have fireworks July 1 in conjunction with the Pepsi Beach Ball Drop each time at 8:45 p.m. Luke Combs will be in concert at The Wharf Amphitheater at 7 p.m. nightly July 2-4. All three shows are reportedly already sold out.