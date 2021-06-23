Heartland Forward in Bentonville hires first fundraiser
Heartland Forward in Bentonville announced the hiring Wednesday (June 23) of a native Arkansan as the organization’s first full-time fundraiser. Paige Jernigan is the nonprofit’s new director of development. According to a news release, she will lead Heartland Forward’s efforts to raise funding for the organization supporting its research and program work aimed at accomplishing the mission of improving the economic performance of the center of the U.S.talkbusiness.net