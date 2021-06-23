Cancel
Construction

People on the Move

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction firm Robins & Morton is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Hantzis as a Senior Project Manager in the company’s Charlotte office. He is currently working on the CaroMont Regional Medical Center Belmont Hospital. Hantzis will support construction oversight of healthcare projects and utilize his expertise in contract management, buyouts, project budgeting, owner relations, and team management to deliver exceptional results as a part of the Robins & Morton team.

Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
Businessbizjournals

Geekdom pushing beyond coworking space

Geekdom LC is moving beyond being a coworking space, two of its chief executives told the Business Journal. "I think something that we really established this half [of 2021] is that we're not in the coworking industry as much as we thought, we are in the startup incubation and acceleration industry," Phillip Hernandez, the organization's chief operations officer, said.
Businessbizjournals

Marina Dikos

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer ‌ at Morgan Properties. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Morgan Properties, Marina is responsible for all accounting and reporting functions for the company, and leads the accounting teams in King of Prussia, Rochester, and Boca Raton. She also oversees and addresses changes in the internal control environment that are required to effectively manage the growth of Morgan Properties.
Businessbizjournals

Parexel expects growth, jobs for Triangle after $8.5 billion acquisition

One of the Triangle's major clinical research organizations announced last week that it was changing private equity partners for its next level growth in a deal that worth $8.5 billion. Peyton Howell, Parexel's chief commercial and strategy officer, said Pamplona Capital Management, which took the formerly public company private in...
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Constructionbizjournals

LUL renews contract with state, KentuckianaWorks for training program

The $500,000 program is meant to be a pipeline for women and minorities to enter the construction industry. Most Admired CEOs Awards honor outstanding chief executives (and those holding equivalent titles — including, but not limited to, owner, executive director, president and managing principal) in the Louisville area at for-profit and nonprofit companies.
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Best

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Jonathan focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, he strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to assist in student participation for workforce development.
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Economybizjournals

Christopher J. Watkins

Watkins has extensive experience as a litigator for construction, insurance coverage, transportation and general liability matters. He represents contractors, subcontractors and insurers in a wide range of disputes including construction defect, architectural and engineering errors and omissions, and insurance coverage claims. He has also handled many liability evaluations, damage estimates, and coverage assessments for claims. He is peer-review rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale Hubbell.
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
Businessaithority.com

Penguin Strategies Acquires Amarok to Better Serve Companies Requiring Advanced Salesforce Services

Penguin CEO: “This Will Help Further Our Vision to Provide the Best 360-Degree Sales and Marketing Services to B2B Tech Companies”. Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.
Aerospace & Defensebizjournals

Houston satellite tech co. selected to Amazon space accelerator

Houston-based aerospace technology firm Cognitive Space was selected to participate in the new Amazon Web Services Space Accelerator, the company announced July 6. Unveiled earlier this year, the AWS Space Accelerator is a four-week program for space startups using AWS applications to solve industry challenges. The program will provide technical, business and mentoring resources to 10 early-stage companies selected to participate in the Space Accelerator.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Karnes City, TXbizjournals

The Eagle Ford completely transformed this rural utility

The explosion in drilling in South Texas that began in 2008 has left the Karnes Electric Cooperative Inc. bursting at the seams. When the Business Journal visited the headquarters of the rural cooperative in Karnes City early in June, poles, wires and transformers were scattered across the ground outside and there was not enough parking for trucks in its fleet or the people working in the office.
Real Estatebizjournals

Thomas Wiley

Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at Columbia Bank. EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from Brown University, MBA from the University of Washington. Columbia Bank is excited to announce that it named Thomas Wiley senior vice president and commercial relationship manager. Wiley will be responsible for developing commercial real estate loan portfolios and client relationships in Oregon and Washington. A 35-year industry veteran, he was previously group vice president at M&T Bank, focusing on CRE and healthcare lending.
Financial Reportsbizjournals

Triangle insiders racked up millions in June

Boosted by the the $12 billion buyout of contract research giant PRA Health Sciences, executives at public companies in the Triangle scored more than $113 million in insider stock sales for the month of June. It’s the biggest month yet in terms of insider stock sales, which also include share...
NBAbizjournals

AT&T out as Spurs owner; company mum on arena naming rights deal

AT&T Inc. has sold its minority ownership stake in the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas-based telecommunications giant confirmed. It’s less clear what will become of the Spurs’ naming rights agreement with the company for AT&T Center. “This sale is a result of the ongoing strategic review of our balance sheet...

