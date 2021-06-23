People on the Move
Construction firm Robins & Morton is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Hantzis as a Senior Project Manager in the company’s Charlotte office. He is currently working on the CaroMont Regional Medical Center Belmont Hospital. Hantzis will support construction oversight of healthcare projects and utilize his expertise in contract management, buyouts, project budgeting, owner relations, and team management to deliver exceptional results as a part of the Robins & Morton team.www.bizjournals.com