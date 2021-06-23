Rob Stircula not returning as Benedictine boys basketball coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rob Stircula is not returning to Benedictine as its boys basketball coach, following his acceptance of a teacher’s position in Solon. Benedictine announced Wednesday it is not retaining the coach who led the Bengals to the state final four in 2010 and six regional runs. Stircula, who confirmed earlier this week he did not expect to be retained, said he wanted to remain despite his new teaching position.www.cleveland.com