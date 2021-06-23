Chamoy the salty candy vs. chamoy the sauce: How it evolved from Asian immigrants in Mexico to total San Antonio condiment domination.
With its intense saltiness, bright, acidic tang and fiery sting of chile, it's hard to imagine a more puro San Antonio flavor than chamoy. The brilliant red sauce can be found rimming countless glasses and beer cans, drizzled over all forms of fruit and vegetables, doused over snow cones and more in scores of restaurants and homes across the city.