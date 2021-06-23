Remaining Cases Dropped Against St. John Men Accused of Illegally Hunting Elk
WHITMAN COUNTY - The remaining cases against the St. John men accused of illegally hunting elk in Central Whitman County have been dropped. Misdemeanor 2nd degree unlawful hunting of big game counts against 68-year-old Duane Kjack and 28-year-old Jason Heitstuman have been dismissed by the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutor Denis Tracy says the cases were dropped following the recent trial of co-defendant Eric Thompson. A Whitman County District Court jury found the 35-year-old Clarkston man not guilty. Tracy says the primary witnesses who testified against Thompson during his trial provided testimony that differed from their original statements to investigators. He says that leaves the remaining cases unprovable at trial.