The Junior League of Austin announced that "Christmas in July" fundraiser will take place July 14-18. The five-day online marketplace will feature more than 150 regional and national retail merchants. This platform will allow the league to support small and midsize businesses from Texas and around the country. The marketplace is open to the public with the purchase of a $10 ticket. It will run from 10:00 a.m. July 14 through 6:00 p.m. July 18.