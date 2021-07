In The Devil Wears Prada it was Miranda Priestley’s immaculately coiffed silver quiff; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again saw her with the freshest skin and long, tousled locks; and who could forget the sculpted glamour of Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her? There’s no doubt that Meryl Streep, who is 72 today, is a master at shapeshifting on screen – physically as well as emotionally. As for her own beauty signature? She has always favoured an immaculate, alabaster complexion, often choosing to wear lighter peachy tones to enhance her skin tone, while experimenting with darker colours around her eyes for definition.