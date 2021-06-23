Cancel
Stephen Amell confirms he was removed from an airplane after arguing with his wife, but says he wasn't forced off the plane

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arrow and Heels star spoke out on social media in wake of a Page Six report that he allegedly yelled at his wife on a plane. Amell said that he and wife Cassandra Jean Amell did argue before takeoff on board a flight back from the ATX TV Festival in Austin. But when he was told to leave the plane, he did so without being forced and booked another flight home to Los Angeles.

Stephen Amell
CelebritiesComplex

‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Responds to Report That He Was Kicked Off Flight After Arguing With Wife

Actor Stephen Amell, best known for playing the lead role on the CW’s Arrow, has shot down reports that he was forcibly removed from a flight after arguing with his wife. TMZ reported on Wednesday that the 40-year-old Amell was escorted off of a flight after he “screamed” at his wife Cassandra Jean during an argument on Monday. Sources indicated that the actor, who plays the lead role in the upcoming Starz drama Heels, appeared to be drunk at the time. Prior to him reportedly being removed from the flight, a flight attendant asked him to lower his voice on numerous occasions.
Los Angeles, CAHollywood Life

‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Seen In 1st Pics After Being Asked To Leave Flight Due To Argument With Wife

Stephen Amell cut a casual figure in Los Angeles when he was spotted for the first time since he got into an altercation with his wife on a flight. Arrow star Stephen Amell has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, just days after he was asked to leave a flight on June 21. The incident occurred when he “got into an argument” with his wife Cassandra Jean Amell while “on a Delta flight from Austin to LA.” The 40-year-old surfaced four days later in California, cutting a casual figure while running errands — see all the pics here.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Stephen Amell Breaks Silence After Reportedly Getting Kicked Off Plane Over Fight With Wife

‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell is setting the record straight after a report claimed he got kicked off a flight for yelling at his wife. Stephen Amell and his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, “got into an argument” while “on a Delta flight from Austin to LA” on June 21, the Arrow star confirmed on Twitter on June 23. His big reveal came after a report by Page Six claimed the fight got so bad that he was “forcibly removed” from the plane. Stephen is now saying that part never happened.
