Stephen Amell confirms he was removed from an airplane after arguing with his wife, but says he wasn't forced off the plane
The Arrow and Heels star spoke out on social media in wake of a Page Six report that he allegedly yelled at his wife on a plane. Amell said that he and wife Cassandra Jean Amell did argue before takeoff on board a flight back from the ATX TV Festival in Austin. But when he was told to leave the plane, he did so without being forced and booked another flight home to Los Angeles.www.primetimer.com