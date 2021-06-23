Stephen Amell confirms he was removed from an airplane after arguing with his wife, but says he wasn't forced off the plane

Actor Stephen Amell, best known for playing the lead role on the CW’s Arrow, has shot down reports that he was forcibly removed from a flight after arguing with his wife. TMZ reported on Wednesday that the 40-year-old Amell was escorted off of a flight after he “screamed” at his wife Cassandra Jean during an argument on Monday. Sources indicated that the actor, who plays the lead role in the upcoming Starz drama Heels, appeared to be drunk at the time. Prior to him reportedly being removed from the flight, a flight attendant asked him to lower his voice on numerous occasions.