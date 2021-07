Transferring from community colleges to universities has become an increasingly important path for students nationwide, with more than 12,000 making the jump each year in North Carolina alone. While providing financial and academic benefits for many, nuances can accompany the transfer process. Now, thanks to more than $450,000 in funding from the John M. Belk Endowment, a team of UNC Charlotte researchers are studying the access, completion and workforce implications of the system by capturing the voices, experiences and engagement of transfer students in North Carolina.