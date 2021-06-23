Commentary: Another armed and dangerous white man taken safely into custody

We’ve seen it play out dozens of times over the years. It happened in Charleston, S.C., in 2015 with Dylann Roof. It happened in March when Robert Long went on a shooting spree at three different spas in Atlanta. And last week it happened right here in Winston-Salem with William Scott. Armed and dangerous white men taken safely into custody by law enforcement, while dozens of unarmed Black people continue to be killed by law enforcement every year.