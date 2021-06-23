Cancel
Meet Matt Judon, the Patriots’ 275-pound cornerback?

By Andy Hart
Matt Judon earned Pro Bowl honors as an edge defender with the Ravens. Now in New England thanks to a big free agent contract, Judon wants the world to know just how versatile a defender Bill Belichick and the Patriots have.

