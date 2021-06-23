Meet Matt Judon, the Patriots’ 275-pound cornerback?

The New England Patriots put the entire league on notice this offseason when they were actually active in free agency. After a 7-9 season which had the team miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008, Bill Belichick got to work. Within the first few minutes of the NFL’s legal tampering period opened, Bill Belichick opened the checkbook. Adding the two best Tight Ends on the free-agent market (Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry), two speedy wide receivers (Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne), a versatile safety (Jalen Mills) and a dominant run-stopping defense tackle (Davon Godchaux). But none as important than linebacker Matthew Judon.