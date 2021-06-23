Meet Matt Judon, the Patriots’ 275-pound cornerback?

There’s a new list at CBS Sports that really gets you thinking: is J.C. Jackson a top-10 cornerback in the National Football League?. According to CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker, Jackson checks in solidly at No. 10. His 2021 rankings of the top-10 cornerbacks in the NFL also includes Stephon Gilmore, of course, but Jackson was a pleasantly surprising inclusion. Jackson is coming off a season in which he made nine interceptions, second-most in the league. He beat out honorable mentions like the Panthers’ James Bradberry, the Vikings’ Patrick Peterson, the Bears’ Desmond Trufant, and the Broncos’ Kyle Fuller.