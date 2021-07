Alarming news has come out of all Ulster County as they report that a vaccinated resident has contracted the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Just a week or so ago the sky of Albany was lit up with fireworks as we celebrated a milestone in the fight against COVID-19. We celebrated because 70% of New Yorkers are vaccinated and we thought we were out of the woods. Many vaccinated people feel comfortable walking around with masks, but others continue to mask up.