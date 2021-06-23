Cancel
Simon Cowell reteaming with Britain's ITV for musical game show Walk The Line

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowell will be part of a panel of judges on the Britain's Got Talent network as musical acts take to the stage to perform. "The top two performers of the evening then face a decision in their bid to be crowned champion — to either go home with a cash prize, or walk the line and play on," per Variety. "Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers. The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot, with a high stake ‘stay or play’ moment at the end of each show. Each night, the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash-out prize."

