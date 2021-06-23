Cancel
Geezer Tribe: A trip to the parts store

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when you were a kid and the television stopped working? If it wasn’t the antenna, then it had to be a vacuum tube. This meant someone had to get dressed for town and take the tubes into the store to put on a tester and find out who the culprit was. There was always an assortment of replacement tubes, even in grocery stores. Ah yes, the good old days. When things broke down, it was possible to get them fixed. Sometimes you could even fix things yourself. Those were the days when we had repair shops for everything from shoes to electric mixers. We rarely replaced when we could repair.

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
