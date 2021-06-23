Marvel's Avengers Fans Will Have to Fight Back Tears Over Release of Captain America's Final MCU Suit

The Black Widow movie is going to have a very interesting Easter egg. This is one which had been spotted by Marvel fans in trailers for the film but had previously been confirmed Scarlett Johansson on the set of the film. The problem was, we couldn't share the confirmation until an embargo on ComicBook.com's interview with Johansson and Florence Pugh lifted on Tuesday morning -- nearly two years after our day on the Black Widow set! As it turns out, Pugh's Yelena Belova is indeed wearing the same green vest which we saw Natasha Romanoff wear in Avengers: Infinity War. It's a worrying detail for those fans hoping to see Yelena survive the movie (though, the rumor she's expected in the Hawkeye series might calm those nerves).