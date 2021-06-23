Marvel's Avengers Fans Will Have to Fight Back Tears Over Release of Captain America's Final MCU Suit
Today, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix finally revealed Captain America's Marvel Cinematic Universe suit for Marvel's Avengers, complete with the MCU shield. In addition to revealing the suit, the pair also revealed when players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia game will be able to get their hands on the cosmetic item. More specifically, in the same tweet providing our first look at the skin, the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account has shared that it will release -- via the in-game Marketplace -- on June 24.comicbook.com