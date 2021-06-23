Mike Golic gets candid on ESPN ouster: ‘They didn’t want me anymore’
Radio veteran Mike Golic detailed his recent departure from ESPN, insisting the network “didn’t want me anymore.” Golic had spent over two decades on ESPN airwaves.www.audacy.com
Radio veteran Mike Golic detailed his recent departure from ESPN, insisting the network “didn’t want me anymore.” Golic had spent over two decades on ESPN airwaves.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.https://www.audacy.com/971theticket