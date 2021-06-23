Cancel
Mike Golic gets candid on ESPN ouster: ‘They didn’t want me anymore’

By Jesse Pantuosco
 9 days ago

Radio veteran Mike Golic detailed his recent departure from ESPN, insisting the network “didn’t want me anymore.” Golic had spent over two decades on ESPN airwaves.

