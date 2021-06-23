Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Effens release “Punishment”

Punknews.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Effens have released a new song. The song is called "Punishment" and is off their upcoming EP Eventually that will be out July 30 via Hidden Pony Records and LootBag Records. The Effens released their self-titled album in 2019. Check out the new song below.

www.punknews.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Effens#Hidden Pony Records#Lootbag Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Columbus, OHriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Beartooth pummels and punishes on heavy ‘Below’

Columbus, Ohio’s Beartooth may revel in themes of misery, but frontman Caleb Shomo’s real goal is to have fun. Perhaps that’s why their brand of punk-influenced hard screamo is so effective. Beartooth’s fourth LP, Below, roars of frustration and antagonism and gives way again and again to wails of distress as Shomo reveals his vulnerabilities. But the mosh parts are good, if sometimes stodgy; and more often than not, the choruses hit home.
MusicPunknews.org

Electric Six to release covers album

Electric Six will release a covers album on July 30 via Cleoptra. It's called Streets of Gold and it finds the band covering eleven acts (and two of their own songs) including Bowie's Tin Machine, The Jam, Alice Cooper, Frenchkiss Records, Talking Heads, Pixies, Roky Erickson, and more. You can see the tracklist below along with the lead video, a cover of "Yah Mo B There."
MusicPunknews.org

King Woman release “Psychic Wound” video

King Woman have released a music video for their song "Psychic Wound". The video was directed by Muted Windows. The song is off their upcoming album Celestial Blues due out July 30 via Relapse Records. The band will also be playing a handful of shows later this year. King Woman released Created in the Image of Suffering in 2017. Check out the video and tour dates below.
Musicmetalinjection

Is IRON MAIDEN Releasing New Music In July?

Is Iron Maiden releasing new music on July 15? The signs are certainly there that something is happening. This of course all started back in 2019 when longtime Iron Maiden producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley posted in his social media recap that he was "working very hard on an unnamed but not-very-secret project" throughout the year, which left "a loud ringing in my ears." This was followed up in both 2020 and 2021 by members of the band hinting that something might be coming. Now here's where things get weird.
MusicPunknews.org

Section H8 release tune with Tim Armstrong

LA punkers Section H8 have released a new song. It's called "Streetsweeper" and it includes contributions from Tim armstrong of Rancid. The song is off Welcome To The Nightmare, which is out on July 30 via Flatspot Records. You can heart the new song below.
Musicedmidentity.com

Louis The Child Releases Animated Video for “Keep On Moving”

Chicago-based duo Louis The Child team up with NEZ and Theophilus London for “Keep On Moving,” the latest single to expand their Euphoria universe. Louis the Child has been having a lot of fun lately; live music is back and the funky-future-bass-pop-house duo is on a roll this summer and is back with another single off their upcoming album, Euphoria. Previously, the duo announced their shift to this album on Instagram and noted that during quarantine they were inspired by early 2010s dance music and that their goal for this project is to “tap into the energy and excitement of that time in our lives as we celebrate being back together.”
Rock MusicPunknews.org

The Suicide Machines in studio

According to recent Instagram posts, The Suicide Machines are in the studio and recording. There was a post on the band's official Instagram page which accompanies a short video and reads,. Shenanigans abound at @blacksheepaudioandproduction. Felt great to be back in the saddle. Remember us talking about all of those...
MusicPunknews.org

Dream Nails announce new lead singer

Dream Nails have announced that Leah Kirby is their new lead vocalist. Original lead vocalist and founding member Janey Starling left the band in April. The band announced the addition of Leah Kirby in a post that reads,. We are over the moon to announce our NEW SINGER!!! Meet the...
Rock MusicKerrang

Album review: At The Gates – The Nightmare Of Being

Following their reformation, At The Gates could have built a solid second career just rehashing 1995’s Slaughter Of The Soul, and initially it looked like they might just do that, but in 2021 they are going other places. This does not mean there is a lack of melodic death metal as we know it, and after a pretty acoustic intro opener, Spectre Of Extinction explodes to life in the catchiest of deathness, but there are a lot more flavours being explored here. Most notable are the progressive elements that crop up across the album, and lavish orchestrations expand the dramatic scope, all of this well-executed and inarguably the work of confident men.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From AT THE GATES, BORN OF OSIRIS, and More Out Today – 7/2

This week’s new heavy metal releases include melodic death metal legends, frog metal, sludgy goodness, and more! To the metals…. Starting this week strong. This is album number seven from the melodic death metal legends and this is no bullshit At The Gates. You're getting all the soaring melodies and ballcaps you'd hope for. Related: isn't it weird that a new At The Gates album is just a thing that happens regularly now? They break up and don't put a record out for almost twenty years, but now this is the third since 2014. What a time to be alive.
Musicmetalinjection

Ex-DELAIN Vocalist Charlotte Wessels Drops Catchy New Single "Superhuman"

Ex-Delain vocalist Charlotte Wessels is now streaming her new single "Superhuman", off her debut solo album Tales From Six Feet Under due out September 17. The song is catchy as hell and the video directed by Tim Tronckoe at STUDIO23 is really captivating!. "In May 2020, I started releasing a...
MusicPunknews.org

BOIDS release “Disassociation” video

Montreal based BOIDS have released a music video for their new song "Disassociation". The video was directed by David Don't. BOIDS released Quel Drag in 2020. Check out the video below.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Mayhem unveil “Everlasting Dying Flame” visualizer

Mayhem are gearing up for their new EP, Atavistic Black Disorder/ Kommando, which is scheduled to arrive on June 9th via Century Media Records. Today (1st), these black metal legends have unleashed a visualizer for the song “Everlasting Dying Flame.”. Watch the clip below and pre-order the EP here:. Check...
Denver, COedmsauce.com

My Bad Drops EPIC Bass Inspired EP with Newest Release; Delusions

MY BAD drops fresh new EP ‘Delusions’ out now on all streaming platforms. Originating from Colorado, MY BAD began producing at 16 years old after immersing himself in the world of dubstep with a goal of making a name for himself inside the bass capital of the world, Denver, Colorado. MY BAD draws inspiration from bass-heavy legends such as Skrillex and Zeds Dead, giving him an ear for heavy melodic-driven basslines. Gaining support from Excision, Adventure Club, RL Grime, Griz, Party Favor and many more, MY BAD is a force to be reckoned with.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Anika Shares Video for New Song “Rights”

Berlin-based singer Anika (aka Annika Henderson) is releasing a new album, Change, which is her first in 11 years, on July 23 via the labels Sacred Bones and Invada. Now she has shared its third single, “Rights,” via a video. Watch and listen below. In a press release Anika says...
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Grand Collapse announce album, release song

UK based hardcore punk band Grand Collapse have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Empty Plinths and will be out August 6 via TNS Records. The band have also released a new song called "Panic Room". Grand Collapse released Along The Dew in 2017. Check out the song below.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

John Linnell of They Might Be Giants to release Latin language EP

John Linnell of They Might Be Giants will release an EP sung in the Latin language this Friday. It's called The Roman Songs and is self-released. Linnell issued a statement: ""I can hear some of you screaming, 'why songs in Latin?' and I admit I’m scrambling for a cogent explanation. There isn’t one. All I can tell you is that I’m deeply jealous of people who are fluent in a second language and can apply that skill to their creative work in a way that doesn’t seem like cultural appropriation of the most offensive and embarrassing kind. I’m trying to stay in my lane so I don’t cause traffic accidents on the multicultural highway. In spite of this I perked up when I discovered the very short, easy Latin course being offered on the Duolingo website. After completing the course, I figured I could write a few songs in my newly adopted language. I was soon disabused of this notion. I can barely string two words together in Latin, and to borrow from Mark Twain, I would rather decline two drinks than one Latin noun. Luckily my colleague and childhood friend Schoolmaster Smith came to my rescue, having spent his entire adult life studying and teaching Latin. He generously translated my English lyrics and instructed me on pronunciation. All credit for any success in this project is due to him and any mistakes and failures are entirely mine. My son Henry has been trapped indoors with me throughout the Covid pandemic, so he was forced to play all the guitar parts. Pat Dillett co-produced and is fervently hoping to win a Latin Grammy for this. Thanks are also due to Mr. Flansburgh who strongly encouraged this project and art directed the package. Looking forward to seeing everyone’s faces in person someday soon!"
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Yola Shares New Single “Starlight”

Yola is only weeks away from the release of her album Stand for Myself, and today she shared a music video for her most recent single “Starlight”. She spoke of the sultry content of the video saying, “The volume of media dedicated to showing dark skinned Black women having a nice normal time in romantic situations, be it true love or just dating, is still lacking in my opinion.” She went on, “Temporary or transitory doesn’t have to be meaningless or miserable. In the right situations every connection can teach us something valuable about who we are, what we want and what is healthy.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AT THE GATES Drops Music Video For 'The Nightmare Of Being' Title Track

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have released the official music video for the title track of their new album, "The Nightmare Of Being". The clip, which can be seen below, was directed by Patric Ullaeus of rEvolver Film Company (ARCH ENEMY, IN FLAMES, DIMMU BORGIR). AT THE...
MusicPunknews.org

Catbite announce new album

Catbite have announced a new album. It's called Nice One and it will be out August 6 via Bad Time records. You can hear the lead single, "Call Your Bluff," below. The album follows Catbite from 2019 (and country and hardcore versions of those albums, as well).