Inside the making of SNL's "Murdur Durdur" parody: Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat and Beck Bennett hadn't watched Mare of Easttown
Moffat first heard about the HBO drama during the Wednesday table read. McKinnon tells Vanity Fair via email, that she “had seen the posters on bus stops, but I hadn’t seen the show because I was too busy watching Catfish.” Bennett didn't realize he was spoofing a specific person until he got into hair and makeup. "Murder Durder" director Adriana Robles hadn't watched Mare of Easttown, either, so she found enough time to devour one-and-a-half episodes and figure out the Delco accent. “I had never heard this accent come out of a human," says Robles. ALSO: COVID made SNL's makeup team's "two-minute turnaround" even crazier.www.primetimer.com