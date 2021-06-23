Inside the making of SNL's "Murdur Durdur" parody: Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat and Beck Bennett hadn't watched Mare of Easttown

When Pete Davidson appeared on Weekend Update for the SNL season finale back in May, it sure did sound like the show’s large adult son might be saying goodbye. Davidson reinforced that idea a few days later during a roundtable chat for The Hollywood Reporter, where he was asked if he had any interest in beating co-star Kenan Thompson’s record 18-season run. “I’m good,” Davidson said at the time. “I’m ready to hang up the jersey.” Something may have changed for Davidson in the month since because now he seems a little less certain about his future at SNL. “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is,” Davidson said during a recent interview with Gold Derby, per EW. “Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for.” He went on to suggest that it might be his time to step away from the series, which is heading into its 47th season. “It’s a big cast; there’s a lot of new guys in there, and there’s a lot of great new talent that it’s their time to shine,” Davidson said. “I have no idea what’s going on right now.”