Idaho State

Just over half of Idaho adults received COVID-19 vaccine

New Haven Register
 9 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Just over half of Idaho adults have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine — about two months after the 50% mark was reached nationwide. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told reporters Tuesday that 50.2% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose but that the state is unlikely to meet the national goal of at least 70% by July 4. Still, she said Idaho continues to make gains in vaccination rates.

