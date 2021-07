Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappé's penalty to see the Swiss though to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and a meeting with Luis Enrique's Spain in St Petersburg. Can Switzerland prove the doubters wrong a second time The game is free to watch in HD on ITV and the ITV Hub online. Make sure you know how to watch a Switzerland vs Spain live stream on Friday, 2nd July, wherever you are in the world.