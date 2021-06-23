Funimation Offers Fans Akira's Legendary Leather Jacket

The world established by Akira remains one of the most iconic, recognizable ever to be created within the medium of anime, and one fan has decided to use the style of the universe created by merging it with the fast-food establishment Arby's. While the feature-length adaptation of Akira was released decades ago, a new sequel series was announced in 2019 by creator Katsuhiro Otomo, who is looking to create an adaptation that sticks closer to the source material of the manga, though details about the series or any footage from it have yet to be revealed to the general public.