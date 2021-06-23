Funimation Offers Fans Akira's Legendary Leather Jacket
Akira remains one of the most legendary anime films of all time, introducing a number of elements that still make their way into the public eye, and now, Funimation is offering fans the opportunity to own Kaneda's patented leather jacket that is easily one of the most recognizable pieces of attire in all of anime. With the jacket set to be made available for anime fans beginning this July, it's clear that plenty of Akira fans will jump at the chance to own the leather jacket that Kaneda wore throughout the mind-bending anime movie.comicbook.com