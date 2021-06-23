Dolly Parton invites Taylor Mill native to Grand Old Opry

Taylor Mill native and country music star Carly Pearce is living the dream.

The legendary Dolly Parton recently invited the Country Music Award-winning artist to join the Grand Old Opry.

This isn't the first time Pearce has worked with Dolly. The emerging songwriter began her foray into show business by performing at Dollywood, the theme park located near Parton's hometown in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

RELATED: Taylor Mill-native Carly Pearce wins Breakthrough artist award

“Dolly is not only one of America’s greatest living songwriters, vocalists, entertainers and superstars,” Pearce said in a press release announcing her invitation to join the Grand Old Opry. “She represents all of the values country music holds for me. She has the grace of a woman in full, a heart that is all love, the grit to get it done, the courage to stand up for herself and just enough glitter to be everyone’s fairy godsister.”

Pearce will officially take the stage as a Grand Old Opry performer on Aug. 3.

“And the Opry? It’s been the greatest love of my life since I was a young girl listening with my grandparents," Pearce said. "All of the greatest writers, legends and pioneers have been on that stage, and I feel them in my bones anytime I walk in the stage door... To actually be asked to join the Opry family, there are no words.”

Parton said of being able to welcome Pearce to the Grand Old Opry: “When one of ours has a special moment, it’s an honor to be part of that. Carly is a real songwriter and bright heart – and I loved getting to ask her to do something so very special.”

Pearce has performed on the Grand Old Opry stage 85 times before becoming a permanent performer at the historic venue. She won the 2021 Academy of County Music Awards Single and Music Event, plus the 2020 CMA Awards Musical Event for “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded with Lee Brice and co-written with Luke Combs.