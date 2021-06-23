Police remove 6 1/2-foot python from under woman's bed
June 23 (UPI) -- Police in the Ukraine said they were summoned to an apartment in which a woman discovered a very large snake lurking under her bed.
The Kharkiv Region Patrol Police said in a Facebook post that officers responded Monday to the apartment in Kharkiv on a report of a snake inside.
The officers arrived at the residence and discovered a 6 1/2-foot python under the woman's bed.
"The citizen couldn't explain how the snake got into her home," the post said.
The officers captured the python in a bucket and took it to a nearby zoo, where veterinarians estimated it was about 2 years old. The snake was given some food and determined to be in good health.
The snake is believed to be an escaped pet.