Gambling

Single-game sports betting is coming to Canada

By Lucy Burdge
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago

Canada is getting set to allow single-game sports betting. The Senate of Canada on Tuesday passed Bill C-218 without any amendments, allowing each province to offer single-game betting.

