Buffalo, NY

Man dead following fire on Greenwood Place in Buffalo

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 9 days ago
Buffalo Fire Department officials say one person is dead following a fire on Greenwood Place Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say firefighters responded to Greenwood Place near W Delavan Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a fire in a single family home. A sister and brother lived in the home, officials say the sister escaped the fire but the brother died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information was released.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

