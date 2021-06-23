Cancel
Lee County, FL

Summer juvenile crime expected

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
FOX 4 WFTX
 9 days ago
As school is out for the summer, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning communities of the possible increase of delinquent behavior.

LCSO says while many children participate in productive and lawful activities throughout the summer, there is a small percentage of juveniles who will use the time to engage in unlawful behaviors.

The “After-school Gap,” which is the approximate 20-25 hours per school week when children are left unsupervised while parents are at work, has been studied for decades nationwide. LCSO says during this gap of time, an increase of juvenile crimes is expected throughout different communities.

“Crimes of opportunity involving unlocked vehicles tend to increase in volume during these summer months,” the LCSO said in a statement. “Juveniles often travel in groups or packs, roaming streets and communities, testing door handles on cars, trucks and recreational vehicles.”

Sheriff Carmine Marceno urges Lee County residents to ensure they lock their vehicle doors and remove valuables and firearms throughout the night. Sheriff Marceno also asks for communities to monitor their neighborhoods and report all suspicious activity to local law enforcement agencies.

