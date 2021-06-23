Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleads guilty to child endangerment charges

A convicted double killer has admitted to six further murders in the state of Pennsylvania and neighbouring Ohio, officials said.Edward Surratt, a former trucker and convicted killer, is already serving life for two murders committed in 1977 and 1978.In a statement on Wednesday, Pennsylvania state police (PSP) said Surratt had confessed to six more murders, from his jail cell in Florida.Following his confession, the PSP were able to solve several outstanding murder investigations in the state, with the victims identified as William and Nancy Adams, Guy and Laura Mills, Joel Krueger, and John Shelkons.Officials wrote that Surratt will not face further charges because he is already serving two life sentences in Florida, following a decision by district attorneys.PSP started communicating with the convicted killer in 2018, in connection to unsolved murders.He was jailed in 1978 for two murders committed in Florida and South Carolina.“PSP investigators never stopped seeking justice for the victims of these terrible crimes and their families,” said Lt Colonel Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for PSP.“We hope that the confessions announced today will help bring some semblance of closure to the victims’ loved ones.”