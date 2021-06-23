Cancel
Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleads guilty to child endangerment charges

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15. Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, of West Hollywood,...

