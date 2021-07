PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police are asking the public’s help to identify two suspects who were allegedly involved in an assault and robbery of young teens. According to the Philadelphia Police, on June 24, 2021, at approximately 10:00 pm, the victims, 15- and 12-year-old males respectively, were playing basketball at Cione Recreation Center located at 2600 Aramingo Avenue when an unknown male started arguing with the victims. Suspect #1 then called Suspect #2 over to them along with 3-5 additional males when victim #2 was assaulted. Taken from victim #1’s book bag was his iPhone 11, black in color and taken was victim’s #2’s wallet containing $100. The suspects then fled and were last seen North on Aramingo Avenue. Victim #1 reported no injuries. Victim #2 sustained minor bruising to his back and side from being kicked and punched.