Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Hot Fuzz, Clue, and Arachnophobia influenced the horror-comedy Werewolves Within

By Clark Collis
EW.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Werewolves Within (out June 25), the inhabitants of a snowed-in town seek refuge from (that's right!) a werewolf. "Werewolves Within is about the small town of Beaverfield," says director Josh Ruben. "The forest ranger, played by Sam Richardson and Cecily the postal worker (Milana Vayntrub) have to get to the bottom of what creature might be terrorizing its residents who are forced to take cover at the local inn."

ew.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Wise
Person
Milana Vayntrub
Person
John Carpenter
Person
Jeff Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Werewolves Within#Comedy#Monster Squad#Amblin#Vod July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Werewolves Within’ Review: An Agile Horror-Comedy with a Sharp Bite Into Current Affairs

“Trespass and die,” reads an unneighborly sign glimpsed early in Josh Ruben’s agile, niftily directed whodunit “Werewolves Within.” While the placard specifically refers to some local’s private property, one could safely apply the warning to the whole snow-clad Vermont village that surrounds it. Welcome to Beaverfield, a sleepy town chock-full of secrets, lies and ideological disparities you should only enter at your own peril. But know that it’s a risk well worth taking, especially if Rian Johnson’s delectable caper “Knives Out” has recently scratched your itch for cozily inviting, steadily funny murder mysteries where the identity of the killer is anyone’s guess until the end.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Succubus horror-comedy Lillith gets a poster and trailer

A poster and trailer have been released for Lillith, an independent horror-comedy from director Lee Esposito which stars Nell Kessler as Jenna, a young woman who summons a lust demon to seek revenge after her boyfriend leaves her heartbroken; check them out here…. Jenna Collins (Nell Kessler) is a girl...
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Werewolves Within?

Inspired by the virtual-reality game of the same name, ‘Werewolves Within’ is a horror-comedy movie that revolves around Finn, a forest ranger who arrives in a small town on a mission to uncover a murder mystery that has terrified the residents. With a talented cast comprising Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, and George Basil, the whodunnit manages to make its viewers laugh while keeping them guessing the next twist to the very end. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Cinema Royale: Talking ‘Fatherhood’, ‘Luca’, ‘Werewolves Within’, ‘Transformers 7’, & More

This week on Cinema Royale the guys dive into Kevin Hart’s tear-jerking dramatic turn in Fatherhood, then head to animated Italy with Pixar’s latest, Luca. Plus a brief look at horror-comedy Werewolves Within with Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub. Plenty of news to bound about this week as we get into the new trailer for The Suicide Squad, the announcement of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and everything else that piqued our interest!
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Werewolves Within is a hilarious take on the whodunnit genre

Werewolves Within should appease anyone who is a fan of Knives Out or other similar whodunnit films. While billed as a horror-comedy, the Josh Ruben-directed film based on the Ubisoft VR game of the same name is more of a comedy than it is horror. Werewolves Within puts its own spin on the classic cabin-in-the-woods story mixed with a murder mystery straight from a classic game of Clue.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip: A late-night fright from the horror/comedy “TOO LATE”

Dying is easy and comedy is hard in the film that goes into release this week. Gravitas Ventures releases TOO LATE in select theaters, on digital platforms including iTunes, Google Play, Fandango Now and on all major cable/satellite platforms on Friday, June 25. Feature first-timers D.W. Thomas and Tom Becker directed and scripted, respectively, and the cast is headed by Alyssa Limperis, Ron Lynch, Will Weldon, Mary Lynn Rajskub (24), Fred Armisen (PORTLANDIA), Jenny Zigrino, Jack De Sena and Brooks Wheelan. The synopsis: “This cozy horror/comedy set in the Los Angeles indie comedy scene features Violet Fields [Limperis], who works a thankless job as the assistant to Bob Devore [Lynch], famed comedian and host of the live variety show, TOO LATE. But what only Violet knows is that Bob is a monster both literally and figuratively. Resigned to her fate, Violet is caught by surprise when she meets aspiring comedian Jimmy Rhodes [Weldon] and sparks fly. But as her feelings for Jimmy grow and Bob starts to doubt her loyalty, she and Jimmy could end up as Bob’s next meal.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Werewolves Within (2021)

Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Michael Chernus, Michaela Watkins, Cheyenne Jackson, Harvey Guillén, George Basil, Anni Krueger, Sarah Burns, Wayne Duvall, Catherine Curtin, Rebecca Henderson, and Glenn Fleshler. SYNOPSIS:. When a proposed pipeline creates hostilities between residents of a small town, a newly-arrived forest ranger must keep the peace after...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Horror Comedy Is Blowing Up On Netflix

For a long time, the idea of a Zombieland sequel felt more like wishful thinking than something that would actually end up happening. The first installment was a big hit, earning in excess of $102 million at the box office on a budget of $23 million and generating huge buzz for its inventive and massively entertaining melding of the zombie and comedy genres.
Video GamesGizmodo

Werewolves Within's Quirky Characters Make It a Howling Good Time

The set-up for Werewolves Within is familiar: a newcomer to a small town realizes there’s something very strange about his new neighbors and surroundings. But the horror-comedy—directed by Josh Ruben, written by Mishna Wolff, and based on the Ubisoft VR game—leans into the “comedy” side of that genre designation, painting its characters with broad but funny strokes and styling its story more like an old-school murder mystery than a creature feature.
MoviesCNET

Harvey Guillén says filming Werewolves Within felt like comedy camp

This story is part of I'm So Obsessed (subscribe here), our podcast featuring interviews with actors, artists, celebrities and creative types about their work, career and current obsessions. If you're a fan of actor Harvey Guillén, who plays the human familiar Guillermo de la Cruz on the hilarious FX show...
Moviesillinoisnewsnow.com

Sean at the Movies: Werewolves Within and Rollers

On this week’s edition of Sean at the Movies, I talked with the directors and stars of two movies that I really enjoyed, Werewolves Within and Roillers. First up, actor Michael Chernus and director Josh Ruben talk about the funny and the scary of Werewolves Within. Then I had a wonderful one on one conversation with Harry Guillen, one of the terrific ensemble in Werewolves Within. Then, I was lucky to chat with the team behind Roller, writer-director Isaiah Smallman, and stars Johnny Ray Gill and Kevin Bigley.
Video GamesComicBook

Werewolves Within Star Harvey Guillen on Crafting His Character and the Film's Impressive Ensemble

The upcoming murder-mystery film Werewolves Within, based on the Ubisoft game of the same name, explores what happens when a group of townspeople and their paranoia gets the best of them when a series of violent crimes starts to unfold, leading them all to start turning on each other to figure out who could be responsible for the murders. As the title implies, some think that a werewolf is responsible, resulting in a hilarious experience in which each of the distinctly different characters comes to their own conclusions. Star Harvey Guillén recently shared his excitement about developing his character and the hilarious ensemble he shared the screen with. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and Digital Rental and VOD on July 2nd.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Cody Calahan on Vicious Fun: an inside look into horror-comedy and moustaches

Vicious Fun is an award-winning comedic horror movie that, since its 2020 release, has amazed slasher fans with its bright neon lights and impressively graphic gore. Telling the story of Joel (Evan Marsh), a ’80s horror nerd/ journalist who unwittingly finds himself trapped in a self-help group for serial killers, the film is full of violence, self-aware fun, and has striking aesthetics which pay tribute to classic ‘80s genre films. After blowing away the festival circuit, and impressing critics and horror fans alike, the film is now on its way to Shudder, and will be available to stream June 29, 2021.
Video GamesNewnan Times-Herald

Werewolves Within: The video game adaptation we didn’t know we needed

I don’t play video games. But over the years, I’ve suffered through many failed attempts to translate them to the screen. For every barely passable adaptation of the likes of “Warcraft,” we had to endure a “Max Payne.” And don’t get me started on the eternal torture that was the “Resident Evil” franchise culminating last year with “Monster Hunter,” another effort with another game from the same acting/directing duo.
Video GamesComicBook

Sam Richardson Talks Werewolves Within, Fangoria, and the Future of Detroiters

Thanks to scene-stealing roles in Veep and Promising Young Woman, as well as the hilarious Detroiters TV series, which he starred in and co-created, Sam Richardson is understandably known for his comedic efforts. With his latest film, Werewolves Within, he not only had to embrace the sillier side of a town turning on each other in fear of a werewolf, but he also had to channel his action-movie chops to use weapons at his disposal to defend himself for the film's more horrifying elements. Despite this being somewhat new territory professionally, Richardson is a long-time fan of horror, which makes not only this new film but also him gracing the cover of Fangoria feeling like a dream come true. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and VOD on July 2nd.
Video GamesVillage Voice

‘Werewolves Within’ Kills Good Humor with Cliché

At first blush, you shouldn’t care that the new comedy-horror indie Werewolves Within is based on a VR video game, and is produced by the French gaming company Ubisoft. The film freely launches into a precision-timed farce mode, in which a guileless replacement Forest Service ranger (Sam Richardson) arrives in an intensely conflicted but super-cute Vermont town, which has been simultaneously invaded by a fracking company, a subpopulation of wealthy urban forever-tourists, and, apparently, a lycanthrope.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Japanese Horror-Comedy, Ghost Master, Arrives On Demand 7/13

Ghost Master (originally titled Gôsuto masutâ) is a Japanese horror-comedy that follows Akira Kurosawa (Takahiro Miura, Attack on Titan Part 1), a nerdy assistant director working on the set of a low budget rom-com at an abandoned school. Burnt out on campy teen dramas, Akira dreams of becoming the ultimate horror master. When a conflict with the director, Atsushi Suzuki (Shin’ichi Shinohara, Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages) causes half the cast to strike, Akira is left in charge of the production. Ditching the scheduled project and pivoting to his own horror script, titled Ghost Master, Akira is shocked when his evil screenplay comes to life and begins possessing the cast, including the film’s star, Yuya (Mizuki Itagaki, First Love Loss Time). As a killing spree commences and the body count rises, Akira must band together with the crew and one remaining actress, Mana (Riko Narumi, How to Become Myself) to stop the gruesome attacks.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Sam Richardson on Breaking The Mold for Black Characters In “Werewolves Within”

There’s an early episode of 30 Rock where Tracy Jordan tries to maintain his street cred, so he goes through great pains to seem “not normal” (which isn’t that hard for him in the first place) by getting a face tattoo. Conversely, someone who embraces his total normalness is actor and comedian Sam Richardson. He’s the straight man who gets the laughs and the face you remember. He’s boyishly handsome, exudes good nature and the perfect fit for comedy. His show Detroiters, his role on Veep as Richard Splett and his many guest appearances on series and films showcases his excellent comedic timing.