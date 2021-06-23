Cancel
Marinus Analytics takes third place in international AI XPrize competition

By Lauren Rosenblatt
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarinus Analytics, a North Side-based tech company that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help law enforcement battle human trafficking and other crime rings, has taken third place in the international IBM Watson AI XPrize, a competition to find companies using AI to tackle some of the world's most pressing problems and accelerate adoption of the tech.

www.post-gazette.com
#Marinus Analytics#Ibm Watson Ai Xprize
