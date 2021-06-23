Cancel
Environment

Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Audrey Puente says dry air is making for comfortable conditions. Expect plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday afternoon with a high of 78 degrees.

Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-02 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-02 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-02 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Niobrara County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-02 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Niobrara A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NIOBRARA COUNTY At 605 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mule Creek Junction, or 22 miles west of Edgemont, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mule Creek Junction. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH