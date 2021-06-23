Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-07-02 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Niobrara A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NIOBRARA COUNTY At 605 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mule Creek Junction, or 22 miles west of Edgemont, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mule Creek Junction. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH