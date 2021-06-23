Cancel
Planned Parenthood’s canceling of its founder is about saving face, not ‘reckoning’ with her legacy

By Carole Novielli
Live Action News
Live Action News
 9 days ago
Planned Parenthood’s latest and most creative marketing strategy seems to be ‘canceling’ its own founder, Margaret Sanger. Despite attempts to put distance between Sanger and the abortion conglomerate’s modern-day operations, Planned Parenthood hasn’t really “reckoned” with racism; Sanger is just the tip of the iceberg, so to speak. After more than a century of accepting Sanger’s racist, eugenicist ideologies and lauding her as a hero, the move to ‘cancel’ her appears to be in response to the pro-life movement’s relentless exposure of the truth — not genuine regret about the corporation’s past and present racism.

Live Action News

Live Action News

ABOUT

Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective. Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

