Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were just revealed as the producers for the next album from pop star Halsey. Halsey announced her next album is called If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power; however, no release date has yet been announced. She also shared a short teaser of the album earlier on her social media pages with the caption: “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power The FOURTH album by Halsey Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross”