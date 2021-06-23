Once Popular Chain’s Lone Remaining Location Is In Quincy

You don't see many arcades around anymore, but did you know that Quincy is home to the last Aladdin's Castle Arcade room?. Who doesn't remember as a kid getting dropped off at the mall for hours with a ton of quarters to play video games? I swear it seemed I did that every weekend, I once help the top spot on the Pac-Man game, not so much anymore. When we have nothing to do on a weekend, the girls and I love going to Aladdin's Castle with each of us spending $5 on our favorite games. Whether its Pac-Man for me, or the claw machines for the girls, we just love hanging out and playing with some of these retro games (it's weird for me to think Pac-Man is retro). I did find out something that makes the Quincy location even more special, its literally the last one standing.