Replacement work on the Sky Ridge Avenue Bridge over I-25 between RidgeGate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue continues to progress. The damaged portion of the bridge has been removed, new girders have been set over I-25, and new concrete panels have been set. The new bridge deck will be poured over I-25 next Tuesday, July 6, requiring a full closure of northbound I-25 from RidgeGate Parkway to Lincoln Avenue. Two left lanes of southbound I-25 will also be closed. A detour will be in place for northbound travel (see map below). Significant delays are expected for northbound I-25 traffic.