To Epoch or not to Epoch

 11 days ago

Over the last couple of weeks, I have published my thoughts on why I decided to run 2 pages of the Epoch Times news in my weekly papers. The result of that was a flood of email messages and phone calls. More than I have experienced at any time since I took over these papers. Most are short so I put them all in this one package to give my readers a sense of the opinion on this matter. I have not limited them to for or against or altered them in any way except to make a few minor spelling corrections.

