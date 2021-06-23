Headed for Higher Security: The “Coldest Crypto Wallet” NGRAVE Plans to Support NFTs

The DeFi boom has given rise to a new trend that needs no introduction — non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The frenzy for digital collectibles which surfaced as a part of the DeFi boom does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the average number of NFT sales has risen from 21,815 per day in January 2021 to 82,373 per day in May 2021. That’s a rise of almost 380%. Even the recent crypto market crash that wiped $1 trillion off the market didn’t stop NFTs.