Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Official ‘Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White’ Book Due In October

By wookubus
theprp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to their plans to reissue their 16x multi-platinum 1991 self-titled album (aka ‘The Black Album‘) this fall along with a companion tribute album (read about all that here,) Metallica have also signed off on an accompanying photobook that chronicles the same time period. Titled ‘Metallica: The Black Album...

www.theprp.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
James Hetfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Album#Photography#Studio Album
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Peoria, IL1057thexrocks.com

Metallica Unleash The ‘Blacklist 30th Anniversary’ Of The Black Album, Featuring 50 Plus Artists Covering Songs!

Well, Peoria Metallica fans, the time has come! Who’s ready to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica Black Album?? Today, the band has unveiled their “Blacklist 30th Anniversary” plans for the album, which is one massive ambitious concepts ever unleashed by anyone in the music world. An unprecedented 50-plus artists have recorded their own versions of multiple Metallica songs from the album, covering all genres, cultures, continents, and more. Each artist chose their favorite song from the ‘Black’ album. The track listing is unbelievable, check this out! Six different versions of “Enter Sandman”, by artists like Juanes, Weezer, Alessia Cara and more. Seven different versions of “Sad But True”, by amazing artists like Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit, Royal, St. Vincent, White Reaper, as an example. “Nothing Else Matters” performed by Miley Cyrus featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith is also included. Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker also perform that song as well. The list of performers and legendary artists is simply amazing. All profits go to charity. Check out this awesome video on the project. What’s your favorite song on the ‘Black’ Album??? Is this your favorite Metallica album ever??
Musicriver1037.com

Metallica to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘The Black Album’s 30th Anniversary with reissue and star-studded covers

Metallica announced on Tuesday that the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Black Album with a reissue of their 991 album, as well as a companion set titled The Metallica Blacklist, which will contain covers by 53 major recording artists. The band also announced that 100% of the proceeds from The Metallica Blacklist will benefit 52 charities, split between the band’s own All Within My Hands Foundation, and the charities selected by the artists who appear on the covers album.
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Metallica Prep Black Album Covers LP Featuring Elton John, Weezer

Metallica announced a companion to their upcoming Black Album 30th-anniversary box set: The Metallica Blacklist, a package of 53 cover songs by an array of famous artists. That list includes Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's own Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Rock Musicbravewords.com

METALLICA Announce Remastered Edition Of The Black Album + The Metallica Blacklist Featuring 50+ Artists Interpreting Their Favourite Black Album Cuts

You knew it was coming, you’ve been patiently waiting, and finally The Black Album reissue is here. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, multiple formats will be hitting the physical and digital universe on September 10, and are available for pre-order now. Says Metallica: "Can you believe it’s been almost thirty...
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Jason Isbell covers classic Metallica track for Black Album anniversary

Jason Isbell was 12-years-old when Metallica’s so-called Black Album was released - a pretty ideal age to appreciate hammer-of-the-gods hard-rock like that. Thirty years later, Isbell and his longtime backing band The 400 Unit have contributed a cover of one of the Black Album’s hits, shark-toothed dirge “Sad But True,” to “The Metallica Blacklist,” a 53-track collection celebrating that Bay Area-based band’s bazillion-selling 1991 LP. On Twitter, Isbell wrote in his retweet of Metallica’s announcement of the project, “This sure was a fun day in the studio.”
MusicMusic Week

Metallica to mark 30 years of self-titled 'Black Album' with reissue and covers project

Metallica will mark the 30th-anniversary of their self-titled fifth album with a reissue package and a cover record. 1991's so-called "Black Album" is being remastered for vinyl, expanded and boxset editions, while The Metallica Blacklist will celebrate the band's influence, with 53 artists from a spectrum of genres recording tracks from the original record.
Musicseattlepi.com

Metallica to Drop 'Black Album' Box With 53-Song Tribute Set Featuring Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin

Metallica are giving their iconic 1991 self-titled album — known as “The Black Album” — the 30 th anniversary treatment with the usual remaster/ hardcover book / multiple live albums and DVDs. But most interesting of all is “The Metallica Blacklist,” a 53-track tribute album featuring covers of the album’s songs — with 100% of the proceeds going to charities — by a head-spinning array of artists that reads like a Pitchfork playlist: St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin with the Neptunes, Mac DeMarco, Kamasi Washington, Rina Sawayama, and many more (see the full list of artists, covers and charities below.
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

Alex Lifeson Preps New Song With Tom Morello and Kirk Hammett

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recently participated in a virtual guitar summit with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. The song will appear on a work Morello is currently assembling. “I think this is a project that he’s working on with a bunch...
Musictheprp.com

Sons Of Metallica & Stone Temple Pilots Members Reunite In Blu Weekend

Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica, etc. bassist Robert Trujillo and Noah Weiland, son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, have reunited in a new group dubbed Blu Weekend. The pair had previously both been members of Suspect208 until Weiland was let go by the band amid allegations of drug abuse. The group would wind up replacing Noah but broke up a few months later.
Rock MusicStereogum

Metallica Announce 53-Song “Black Album” Covers Album With St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin, & More

Metallica’s fifth LP, the self-titled “Black Album,” marked the band’s crossover from ’80s thrash heroes to ’90s rock radio gods. Ahead of its 30th anniversary this August, the band just announced two major commemorative releases. One is your standard expanded reissue/remaster situation, available in various formats including a behemoth box set with 6 LPs, 14 CDs, and 6 DVDs. The other is a covers collection called The Metallica Blacklist featuring 53 artists’ take on “Black Album” songs.
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Top 30 Glam Metal Albums

You'd be hard-pressed to find a rock subgenre more critically reviled than glam metal. Often referred to derisively as hair metal or pop-metal, glam metal began germinating in the late ‘70s inside Sunset Strip rock clubs like Gazzarri’s, the Troubadour, the Starwood and the Whisky a Go Go. Glam metal acts mixed the thundering, theatrical hard rock of Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper with the campy androgyny of glam rock and punk luminaries like David Bowie, T. Rex and the New York Dolls.
Rock Musictheprp.com

Metallica Release 1991 Live Video Performance Of “Sad But True”

Metallica have dropped a live video of an August 10th, 1991 performance of their track “Sad But True“. The footage was captured during a show at Gentofte Stadion in Copenhagen, Denmark. This live video will be included as part of a DVD titled “Live at Gentofte Stadion” that is due to be included in the upcoming remastered deluxe box set edition of their self-titled album (aka ‘The Black Album‘), due out September 10th.This particular show served as the first ‘proper’ show the band performed in support of ‘The Black Album‘. Further details on the remastered set here.
Entertainmentwvli927.com

New AC/DC Photo Book Chronicles ‘Back In Black’ Tour

Coming in September and available now for pre-order, is renowned rock photographer Robert Ellis' latest book — AC/DC In The Black: Inside The Tour. Ellis, who has taken some of the most iconic photos in music history, has captured such legends as Queen, Paul McCartney, Iron Maiden, Van Halen, Genesis, the Scorpions, Prince, and the Who, both on and off then stage across the decades.