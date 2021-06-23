Cancel
Sharon Stone Knows Her Brazen Meryl Streep Rant “Sounds Sacrilegious”

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos by Samir Hussein/WireImage and Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images. There are few figures so universally beloved in Hollywood as Meryl Streep. But there is at least someone with a different view out there: Sharon Stone, whose recent comments about Streep resurfaced on Tuesday as fans celebrated Streep’s 72nd birthday on Tuesday. “I know [it] sounds sacrilegious,” Stone eventually concluded the rant, which appeared in the April/May issue of Zoomer magazine. “But it’s enough already.”

Sharon Stone isn't wrong about Hollywood worshiping Meryl Streep

Zoomer is a Canadian magazine for readers 45 and older, and until yesterday — Meryl Streep's 72nd birthday, in fact — its April/May cover story featuring 63-year-old actor Sharon Stone had flown under the radar. Midway through a dramatic, lengthy interview, she took issue with the way a question was phrased, which made it sound like working with Streep on 2019's The Laundromat was a privilege for the seasoned movie star. "I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep," Stone interrupted. "You didn’t say, 'Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.' Or we finally got to work together."
E! News

Why Sharon Stone's Thoughts on Meryl Streep Are Raising Eyebrows Across the Internet

Watch: Meryl Streep Wishes Her Hubby Happy Birthday. A recent Sharon Stone interview clearly ended up going in a direction that the reporter wasn't expecting. While promoting her recent memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, the 63-year-old actress took part in a Zoomer interview that was published last month before suddenly picking up social media attention on Tuesday, June 22 for her extensive comments about Meryl Streep.
Sharon Stone Slammed Hollywood's Treatment of Women in Resurfaced Interview

A recent Zoomer interview with Sharon Stone seemingly slipped under the radar when it was first published in May. But a snippet from the interview, during which Stone laid into Zoomer writer Johanna Schneller for her phrasing of a question, went viral yesterday, June 22nd. Stone used the way Schneller asked a question to point out Hollywood's blatant act of pitting female stars against each other, and yeah, she's exactly right.
IndieWire

Sharon Stone Warns Against Idolizing Meryl Streep: ‘There Are Other Actresses Equally as Talented’

Meryl Streep celebrated her 72nd birthday this week, but it was Sharon Stone a lot of people were talking about on social media. An interview from Everything Zoomer published in late May 2021 went viral for featuring Stone’s frank thoughts on Streep. While Stone called Streep an “amazingly wonderful woman and actress,” she warned against the industry’s idolization of the three-time Oscar winner. It all started when the interviewer mentioned that Stone “finally” got to work with Streep in Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat.”
The Independent

Sharon Stone reacts to going viral over ‘truthful’ Meryl Streep comments

Sharon Stone has reacted to the controversy surrounding her candid comments about Meryl Streep .A fan of Stone’s shared an excerpt from an interview published last month after noticing it was Streep’s birthday, with her views on the Hollywood star going viral. The interviewer at Everything Zoomer was speaking to Stone ahead of the publication of her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, and asked her what it had been like to “finally” work with Streep in the Steven Soderbergh film The Laundromat.“I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep,” Stone...
