Best maxi dresses 2021

The dress code in Waterloo schools could be significantly relaxed next year if the Board of Education approves the proposed changes, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In the proposal hoodies, Crocs, an loose fitting bottoms would be allowed when school resumes in the fall. If hoodies are approved, wearing the hood over the head will still not be allowed. Non collared shirts would also be allowed if it is a Waterloo Schools shirt. Multiple color plaid, check or striped shirts, and shirts with logos up to two inches would also be allowed. Bottoms of any single color that are more than one size too big would be allowed, as would cargo bottoms. Jeggings will also no longer be prohibited, although leggings and other form fitting bottoms will continue to be prohibited. The changes were heard in a first reading before the board last week and will need to be brought up for a second time for a vote to enact the changes.