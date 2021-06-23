Cancel
Monroe County, NY

Spry Challenge Bowl team takes 4th in national tournament

 9 days ago

Spry Middle School's Academic Challenge Bowl teams competed virtually in the Junior National Academic Challenge this summer, one of them making it to the final four. Spry entered two teams and both advanced to playoffs. Playing for the Warriors were Akshaya Sri Dasaraju, Jack Falzoi, Jessica Fetter, Kieran Goodwin, Austin Hall, captains Lance Karnisky and Vincent Nguyen, Brayden Piwko, Joey Schultz and Logan Unger with Webster Schroeder freshmen Jacqueline Herrmann and Sofia Magnera.

